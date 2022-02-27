UHL ask Limerick public to consider 'alternative care options' as emergency department 'extremely' busy

The UL Hospitals group is asking the Limerick public to to consider all alternative care options before attending the Emergency department today as the staff at UHL are managing high attendances of "very sick people with a variety of complex illnesses, including COVID-19"

People with less urgent complaints are advised to expect long delays at the ED today, and to first consider our Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED, which continues to experience high presentations.

"We are working to ensure that care is prioritised for the sickest patients, and as part of our escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to our Model 2 hospitals are all underway. We have also opened surge capacity to manage the extremely high levels of activity" a statement to the Limerick Leader reads.

"We are reminding members of the public that our Injury Units are open seven days a week. Injury Units in Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital are open from 8am to 8pm and St John’s Hospital from 8am to 7pm. For full contacts for the units, and the services available there, please see: https://www2.hse.ie/services/ injury-units/ We apologise to patients who are experiencing long waits for an inpatient bed at UHL as a result of the significant demands on our service"