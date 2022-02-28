Limerick Weather: Monday February 28, 2022

Monday morning and early afternoon will be mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, however there will be occasional dry and brighter periods too. The rain will clear eastwards during the afternoon and will be followed by sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds veering westerly as the rain clears.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY NIGHT: Cold, dry and calm as high pressure builds over the country. There will be frost and icy patches as temperatures fall to between -3 and 0 degrees.

TUESDAY: A bright, cold and frosty morning with long spells of sunshine. During the afternoon, scattered cloud will develop in the north and northwest, as well as along the south coast. Some rain may move into the southeast in the evening. Winds will be light and variable and afternoon temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud will gradually extend northwards over the country on Tuesday night and scattered outbreaks of rain will develop over the southern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with light to moderate easterly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. More persistent rain will move into the west and southwest in the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with light to moderate south to southeast winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain will move eastwards across the country on Wednesday night and will be followed by clear spells and scattered showers from the west. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the west, with light southerly winds veering westerly with the clearance of the rain.

THURSDAY: The rain will clear from the east on Thursday morning, leaving a mostly dry day with good sunny spells. There will be some scattered showers, mainly in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest winds.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold and frosty with long clear spells. Most areas will be dry but there will be scattered showers near the west and north coast. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees with light westerly winds.

FRIDAY: Sunny spells and mostly dry apart from showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light westerly winds.

OUTLOOK FOR THE WEEKEND: It looks like next weekend will be unsettled with spells of rain and breezy or windy conditions at times.