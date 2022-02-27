Limerick Weather: Sunday February 27, 2022

Limerick weather for the weekend
Any remaining light rain will clear by early this afternoon and it will brighten up for a time. However, cloud will increase again and rain will move into the west later in the afternoon and will move eastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds increasing fresh to strong in the afternoon.
Early tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, turning into longer spells at times. The rain will clear eastwards overnight, followed by clear spells and scattered showers. It will be quite windy early in the night with fresh to strong southerly winds but winds will ease light to moderate by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
TOMORROW - MONDAY 28TH FEBRUARY
Tomorrow morning and early afternoon will be mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, however there will be occasional dry and brighter periods too. The rain will clear eastwards during the afternoon and will be followed by sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds veering westerly as the rain clears.
