University Concert Hall Limerick cancel Russian ballet in solidarity with the people of Ukraine

The University of Limerick concert hall have this evening confirmed that the March 3 performance of Swan Lake, by the Royal Moscow Ballet has been cancelled.

In a statement on their site the venue confirmed the decision was to "to signal our absolute condemnation of the entirely unjust military actions of the Russian Government and to demonstrate our solidarity with the people of Ukraine"

The hosts also confirmed that ticket holders will be contacted directly by the UCH box office as soon as possible and full refunds will be given.

STATEMENT REGARDING THE ROYAL MOSCOW BALLET AT UCH

The scheduled performance of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet at University Concert Hall Limerick on 3rd March has been cancelled.

The decision to cancel the event has been taken by University of Limerick and UCH to signal our absolute condemnation of the entirely unjust military actions of the Russian Government and to demonstrate our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.



University of Limerick and UCH appreciate that the ballet company includes artists of many different nationalities, who have a long history of touring Ireland. We regret any negative impact this cancellation will have on them and on the event promoter and our decision to cancel the Royal Moscow Ballet performance has not been taken lightly.

The company’s talented ballet dancers are in our thoughts and we hold the people of Ukraine in our hearts and minds at this dark and terrifying time.

We regret any disappointment to ticket holders, who will be contacted directly by the UCH box office as soon as possible. Full refunds will be issued.