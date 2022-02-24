Search

24 Feb 2022

Boil water notice issued in east Limerick area

Boil water notice issued in east Limerick area

A boil water notice has this evening been put in place by Limerick Council for the Doon Public Water supply.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied in the East Limerick area. 

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to issues with disinfection of the water at the treatment plant, and the notice affects 700 people supplied by the Doon Water Treatment Plant.

Customers can check if they are impacted by this Boil Water Notice by visiting www.water.ie/help/water-quality/ and entering their property’s Eircode in the search bar. 

According to a statement sent to the Limerick Leader from Irish Water "Experts from Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are working to assess the situation currently, investigating the issues at the treatment plant with a view to implementing solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice"

Speaking about the Boil Water Notice, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Lead, Duane O'Brien, said; “Public health is our main priority, and after consulting with the HSE, a Boil Water Notice has been put in place on the Doon supply. We are working closely with our partners in Limerick City and County Council to address the issues and hope to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Vulnerable customers will be contacted and customers who have any other concerns can contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278. Updates will be available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare. 

Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/

 

 

