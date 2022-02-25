Search

25 Feb 2022

Limerick Weather: Friday, February 25, 2022

TODAY will be cold and dry with sunny spells and any frost and ice will clear. Cloud will increase later in the day, bringing patches of drizzle. A milder day with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, in mostly light to moderate breezes, however fresh to strong southerly winds will develop in the west later.

Cloud and patchy drizzle in the west tonight will gradually extend to other areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds developing.

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday with patchy drizzle in southern and western areas. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Rain will move eastwards across the country on Saturday night, followed by clear spells and scattered showers. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will ease light to moderate and veer westerly with the clearance of the rain. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in the west later in the night.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Milder but unsettled with wet and breezy or windy weather at times.

 

 

