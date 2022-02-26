Limerick motorcyclist banned following 2021 accident

A MOTORCYCLIST who was hospitalised following a road accident last year has been disqualified from driving for two years, writes David Hurley.

Declan Hennessy, aged 29, of The Gables, Knocklong was prosecuted before Kilmallock Court in relation to an incident at Knocklong East in May 17, 2021.

Inspector Pat Brennan said gardai were alerted to the single-vehicle accident at 2.20pm but were unable to attend the scene for a number of hours.

Mr Hennessy was subsequently interviewed at University Hospital Limerick where he admitted, to gardai, that he did not have insurance or a licence to drive a motorbike.

Judge Patricia Harney was told Mr Hennessy has a number of previous convictions and that he was convicted of a separate no insurance offence in January 2021.

Solicitor Kevin Power said his client, who works as a roofer, has a car licence but not one to drive a motorbike.

He said he wished to apologise and accepts that a driving ban had to be imposed in the circumstances.

In addition to the mandatory two-year disqualification, Judge Harney imposed fines totalling €950.