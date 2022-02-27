Limerick woman fined after rubbish 'thrown over a wall'

File photo
A WOMAN was fined €1,000 after rubbish was “thrown over a wall”. Inga Stolarcuka, of O’Curry Street, Limerick city was not present during the case at Limerick District Court.
Mike Walsh, an environmental inspector with Limerick City and County Council, said last June they were contacted about illegal dumping at Cogan Street in the city.
“The rubbish was dumped into their property. I found evidence linked to Ms Stolarcuka,” said Mr Walsh.
Will Leahy, solicitor for the council, asked who cleaned up the waste.
“The people,” said Mr Wlash.
Judge Patricia Harney said the rubbish was “essentially thrown over a wall”.
The judge fined Ms Stolarcuka €1,000 for littering and ordered she pay the council’s costs of €326.50.
Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.
