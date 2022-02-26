Mid-West health confirm it is not 'too late' to get the flu jab

THE DEPARTMENT of Public Health Mid-West are advising people in Limerick to avail of the flu vaccine in order to reduce the risk of severe illness associated with the flu.
The department have said we can expect further increases in infections in the community as society returns to pre-pandemic levels of social activity.
While the flu did not circulate widely in the Mid-West region during the 2020/21 flu season, there is now evidence that influenza is circulating as the numbers of cases notified have increased in recent weeks.
Flu is a highly infectious illness that affects all age groups and may result in serious disease with poor outcomes for our most vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with weak immune systems.
You can get a free flu vaccine if you are:
The flu vaccine is safe, and effective in reducing the risk of serious infection. We ask that you be extra vigilant of misinformation and dis-information on social media, and follow trusted sources, such as www.hse.ie, if you wish to learn more about the flu and available vaccines.
