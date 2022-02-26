Accused who spat at woman is a ‘big man’ - Limerick court hears

A MAN who spat at his ex-partner and entered her home in the middle of the night as he believed somebody was in the house with her, has been given three months in jail.

The male, aged in his 20s, pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a safety order and one of criminal damage. He cannot be named as the matter was held “in camera” to protect the identity of the victim.

Garda Niall McInerney said he was called to a location in County Limerick on a date in September in 2021.

“The defendant had had a verbal argument with his ex-partner. He spat at the injured party. The injured party hit the defendant. He punched the passenger side window of her car causing it to shatter. He breached the safety order by putting her in fear,” said Garda McInerney.

The garda told Kilmallock Court that the defendant accepted liability for the damage and signed his notebook that he would pay for it.

”There was a child present when I arrived at the scene,” said Garda McInerney, who added that the accused has 20 previous convictions.

In November 2021, Garda McInerney said the injured party was asleep in her home at 2.30am. “The defendant started banging on her door. He woke up the children who started crying. He walked in as he believed somebody was in the house with her,” said Garda McInerney.

The following morning at 10.30am the court heard that the accused returned to the house but the injured party did not engage and hid in the house.

“She was in fear of him,” said Garda McInerney.

Joseph McMahon BL, who represented the accused, said his client and the injured party had been in a relationship for over a decade and had a number of children together. He said the defendant had a problem with substance use at the time but has spent three months in Cuan Mhuire.

Judge Patricia Harney asked if he had any paperwork? Mr McMahon said he didn’t. Judge Harney asked if compensation was paid for the car window. Mr McMahon said no.

The barrister said the parents had arranged the meeting in September.

“One of the children asked to leave with my client. He has had more trouble letting go of the relationship than his partner has. He has admitted his wrong doing,” said Mr McMahon.

Judge Harney said the man before the court has an “unenviable record which is quite frankly appalling”.

“This woman has every reason to be frightened of him. He signed the garda’s notebook to say he would pay for the damage and he didn’t. She had to claim off her insurance. He has no word at all – a big man, real impressive,” said Judge Harney, who imposed a month in jail on each of the three safety order breaches to be served consecutively. The criminal damage offence was taken into consideration.