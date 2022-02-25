US High School choir to perform in Limerick Cathedral

THE Houston High School Choir are set to perform at a free lunchtime concert at St Mary’s Cathedral on Tuesday, March 15 at 1.15pm.
The choir based in Germantown, Tennessee provides high-quality training for aspiring young vocalists.
The young choir travels internationally every two years and this is a fantastic free opportunity to see this talented choir perform sacred, spiritual and traditional songs in St Mary’s historic cathedral.
