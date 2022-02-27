You don’t have to be Goldfinger to buy this Limerick hideaway

IF YOU’RE planning on world domination from the safe confines of a secluded mansion like a character in a James Bond movie then this is the home for you!

Or, more boringly, if you are sick of hearing the neighbours roaring and their dog constantly barking it is also the perfect abode for you. As long as you have the means to get the €550,000 to pay the guide price.

James Lee, of REA John Lee, has brought this stunning property on an elevated site to the market in recent months. Located in the Slieve Felims in Murroe it looks more like a house you would find in the Hollywood hills.

Mr Lee said it is an architecturally-designed three-bedroom property in Toorlougher, Murroe. Auctioneers are oft accused of using the phrase “one of a kind property” but Mr Lee couldn’t be accused of gilding the lily in this case.

No expense was spared in the design and build in 2011. The exterior has a zinc mono-pitch roof and Canadian cedar and natural stone clad exterior.

Among the many notable features inside are a Norwegian rotating Jøtul high efficiency wood burning stove; triple glazed, argon filled, Danish Svarre’windows throughout; bespoke kitchen; air-to-water heat pump and closed loop air recycling throughout. There is a distinctive Scandinavian feel to Toorlougher.

The large master suite has access to an open balcony with stunning views of the surrounding countryside. A gulp of east Limerick air first thing in the morning would set you up for the day.

Despite it being listed as having three bedrooms, Mr Lee said it can easily be configured to five given the size of the rooms.

Water is supplied from a private well and broadband is available. The new owner’s garden is basically the forest. There are miles and miles of unspoiled hiking, cycling and running / walking trails on your doorstep.

It may have an “off the grid” feel but Mr Lee says you are close to Murroe village and only 30 minutes from Limerick city

He reports “strong interest” not just in County Limerick but around Ireland and much further afield.

“We had one couple who are living in Dubai but want to come back to Ireland get in touch with us,” said Mr Lee, who doesn’t expect the property to stay on the marker for much longer.

So whether it is concocting masterplans from behind a desk or just working from home, Toorlougher, Murroe fits the bill for both.