Court hears Limerick delivery food driver attacked with a knife

A DRUNK man assaulted a food delivery driver after a dispute arose over the cost of a takeaway on St Patrick’s Day, Limerick Circuit Court heard.

Garda Aoife Keane gave evidence that the defendant went into his home, returned with a knife, smashed the delivery driver’s car window, swung it at the delivery man before driving off in the vehicle and crashing into a sign.

David Ryan, aged 34, of Knockalisheen Road, Limerick city was sentenced to a total of two and a half years in prison in relation to the incident and a separate theft. A request by Mr Ryan to attend his son’s Confirmation in April was refused by Judge Tom O’Donnell.

Thomas Rice BL, instructed by State solicitor Padraig Mawe, said the injured party delivered food to the defendant at 9.30pm on March 17, 2018.

“A dispute arose between the injured party and the accused about the cost. The accused was out during St Patrick’s Day and was intoxicated,” said Mr Rice.

Garda Keane agreed it was over a “small amount of money”.

Mr Rice said Mr Ryan suddenly became aggressive and pushed the delivery man out the gate of his house.

“He (driver) sat into his car. The accused went to his house, reemerged with a lengthy knife and approached the injured party while wielding the knife. He smashed the window to gain access to the unfortunate man. He was swinging the knife at him and, fortunately, the injured party received cuts of a minor nature to the shoulder.

“The accused got in the car, drove to the far end of the road and collided with a sign. He sustained damage to his arm from breaking the window,” said Mr Rice. Garda Keane, who investigated the matter, confirmed the events of the night.

The court heard that Mr Ryan claimed the injured party produced the knife and broke the window himself.

Aaron Desmond BL, for Mr Ryan, asked Garda Keane if pushing and punches were exchanged between both parties. “Yes,” said Garda Keane.

She also agreed with the barrister that Mr Ryan required stitches to his arm and was unfit for questioning due to his level of intoxication.

Separately, Garda John O’Neill gave evidence of Mr Ryan committing a theft from a vehicle parked in the city in May 2020.

Mr Rice outlined that the daughter of the driver of the car had returned from the UK and was “self isolating”.

“She put her luggage in the boot of the car. The driver on the day parked his car near a shop. He failed to lock the MPV. The defendant approached the car and removed the sat nav. He left and then returned, opened the boot and removed the luggage. The property was not recovered,” said Mr Rice.

The barrister said that Mr Ryan has 70 previous convictions including for public order, theft, burglary, trespassing.

In mitigation, Mr Desmond said his client has spent most of his adult life struggling with substance use.

Mr Desmond said that on St Patrick’s Day his client was “clearly intoxicated” but it was “no excuse for his behaviour”. He said the theft was at the “lower end of the spectrum”.

Mr Desmond said his client hasn’t come to adverse garda attention recently and is drug free for the first time since he was 16. He said Mr Ryan is hopeful of attending his son’s Confirmation in April.

Judge O’Donnell called what happened on St Patrick's Day an “outrageous incident” and “explosive situation”.

“The injured party was going about his business delivering food when he was accosted by the defendant after he took issue over a small amount of money. It was fortunate he didn’t suffer more serious injury,” said Judge O’Donnell, who added that it was committed while on bail.

The judge described the theft from the car as “mean spirited”.

Judge O’Donnell sentenced Mr Ryan to a total of 18 months in prison for assault causing harm and a further 12 months for the theft to be served consecutively.

“I am not prepared to suspend any part,” said Judge O’Donnell.

When asked by Mr Desmond about Mr Ryan attending his son’s Confirmation, Judge O’Donnell said he was not prepared to do that.

“These are serious matters,” he said.