Search

22 Feb 2022

Court ‘takes a dim view’ of absenteeism – judge tells parents of Limerick teenager

Court ‘takes a dim view’ of absenteeism – judge tells parents of Limerick teenager

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

22 Feb 2022 9:15 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A MOTHER and father from the city are being prosecuted by Tusla over their daughter’s poor school attendance.

A solicitor for the child and family agency told Limerick District Court that the student goes “sporadically”. He said the teenager has missed 64.7% of days in this school year.

The court heard that the female is doing her Junior Cert. Her parents cannot be named to protect her identity. 

Tom Kiely, solicitor for the father, said there has been absenteeism.

“There has been Covid related difficulties. There was an outbreak in the house. He will do all in his power to ensure she attends school,” said Mr Kiely.

Judge Patricia Harney said it was a “serious matter”.

Driving ban for Limerick motorist found ‘slumped’ over steering wheel

John Herbert, solicitor for the mother, agreed with Mr Kiely that there has been Covid difficulties. He also said that his client will strive to ensure her daughter attends school.

Judge Patricia Harney said the court “takes a dim view of this”.

“Hopefully matters will improve. If they are claiming illness I want to see medical certs,” said Judge Harney.

The case was adjourned until March.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media