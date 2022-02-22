A MOTHER and father from the city are being prosecuted by Tusla over their daughter’s poor school attendance.

A solicitor for the child and family agency told Limerick District Court that the student goes “sporadically”. He said the teenager has missed 64.7% of days in this school year.

The court heard that the female is doing her Junior Cert. Her parents cannot be named to protect her identity.

Tom Kiely, solicitor for the father, said there has been absenteeism.

“There has been Covid related difficulties. There was an outbreak in the house. He will do all in his power to ensure she attends school,” said Mr Kiely.

Judge Patricia Harney said it was a “serious matter”.

John Herbert, solicitor for the mother, agreed with Mr Kiely that there has been Covid difficulties. He also said that his client will strive to ensure her daughter attends school.

Judge Patricia Harney said the court “takes a dim view of this”.

“Hopefully matters will improve. If they are claiming illness I want to see medical certs,” said Judge Harney.

The case was adjourned until March.