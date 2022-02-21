Limerick Fire and Rescue service comes to aid of ambulance

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue came to the aid of their emergency services colleagues after smoke was seen coming from an ambulance.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) confirmed to the Leader that one of their ambulances attending a call in recent days in Limerick city experienced a crack in the exhaust manifold "which allowed smoke into the engine bay".

"There was no fire. The vehicle had arrived on scene when the incident occurred. During the incident one crew member attended to a patient in their home," said a NAS spokesperson.

A second crew member stayed with the vehicle until assistance arrived.

"The ambulance in question has a 171 G registration plate. The NAS fleet has more than 600 vehicles which clock up more than 2 million km a month. Incidents involving NAS vehicles will occur from time to time when such a large fleet is involved," said the spokesperson.

In May 2020, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service responded to an ambulance on fire in University Hospital Limerick. On arrival paramedics had extinguished the small fire in the engine with a fire extinguisher. There was no patient in the ambulance at the time.