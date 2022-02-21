Search

21 Feb 2022

Limerick Fire and Rescue service comes to aid of ambulance

Limerick Fire Service comes to aid of ambulance

The incident happened in recent days

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

21 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue came to the aid of their emergency services colleagues after smoke was seen coming from an ambulance.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) confirmed to the Leader that one of their ambulances attending a call in recent days in Limerick city experienced a crack in the exhaust manifold "which allowed smoke into the engine bay".

"There was no fire. The vehicle had arrived on scene when the incident occurred. During the incident one crew member attended to a patient in their home," said a NAS spokesperson. 

Investigation underway after car hits ESB pole during Storm Franklin

A second crew member stayed with the vehicle until assistance arrived.

"The ambulance in question has a 171 G registration plate. The NAS fleet has more than 600 vehicles which clock up more than 2 million km a month. Incidents involving NAS vehicles will occur from time to time when such a large fleet is involved," said the spokesperson.

In May 2020, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service responded to an ambulance on fire in University Hospital Limerick. On arrival paramedics had extinguished the small fire in the engine with a fire extinguisher. There was no patient in the ambulance at the time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media