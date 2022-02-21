Limerick Weather: Monday, February 21, 2022

IT WILL be a windy start with strong to near gale force and gusty northwest winds, say Met Eireann.

The winds will gradually decrease and back west to southwest through the late morning and afternoon. It will be mostly dry early in the day with some good sunny spells, but cloud will increase during the afternoon and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in western areas towards evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Remaining unsettled with often windy and wet conditions.

Monday night: A mostly cloudy night with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the west. A band of heavier and more persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic towards morning. Turning windy again overnight as southwest winds increase fresh to strong. A generally mild night with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees occurring in the morning.

Tuesday: A wet start to Tuesday but rain will quickly clear eastwards, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of sleet on high ground in the northwest. Breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Tuesday night: Becoming dry with clear spells for most on Tuesday night, though showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Wednesday: Turning cloudy again on Wednesday with scattered showers to start. More persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening. Another blustery day with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Wednesday night: It will turn much colder early on Wednesday night as rain clears to the east. Showers will follow behind, falling as sleet in places with the chance of snow on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees, with frost and icy stretches developing.

Thursday: A chilly day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some falling as hail and sleet. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Further outlook: Remaining generally unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain and blustery conditions at times.