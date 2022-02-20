Search

20 Feb 2022

Signs of the times and of the beauty in south Limerick

Signs of the times and of the beauty in south Limerick

Donal O'Regan

20 Feb 2022 4:30 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

DESPITE the Covid cloud, Kilfinane Community Council have been busy showcasing their locality for the brighter and longer days ahead.

The project entitled “The Beauty that Surrounds Us” features six new signs in Kilfinane and Ardpatrick, Glenbrohane, Ballyorgan, Magner’s Mountain and Glenroe.

Tommy O’Sullivan, treasurer of Kilfinane Community Council, came up with the idea. He hopes people from far and wide take the time to visit each of the signs.

“I wanted to do something to show the heritage and scenery within our local area and to encourage locals and visitors to spend more time in our locality.

Most of the signs are located along the Ballyhoura Way so visitors will pass them as they walk it. Places of interest shown include Kilfinane Moat, Seefin, Kilflynn Church, views from the King’s Chair at the top of Sliabh Riagh, Darragh Cemetery and many more,” said Tommy.

The attractive signs combine history and modern life through QR codes on each map which links to more information on Kilfinane Coshlea Historical Society’s page on ouririshheritage.org.

“By holding up the QR scanner app you can read about places of interest. If anyone has information they would like to share on the website, please get in touch,” said Tommy, who is also available to talk to other communities about promoting their own local areas and expand his idea.

He said there has been huge commitment of time and work from Kilfinane Community Council members over the last six months - creating the content, taking/acquiring photos and identifying local places of interest for people to visit on the maps.

Tommy wishes to thank committee members – Ruth McAuliffe, chairperson, Dave Santorum, Louise MacAvin and Finbarr Connolly and Morgan Murphy for all of the local historical information they have contributed and the accuracy and attention to detail and to Finbarr for writing the website content; TÚS workers for installing the signs; Limerick Council; Da Vinci Creative; Department of Rural and Community Development for funding and everyone who helped.

