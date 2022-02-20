Limerick Property Watch: Cosy cottage in East Limerick

Gardenia Cottage is located just 20 minutes from Limerick city
WHEELER Auctioneers are currently marketing a delightful extended cottage at Kilteely.
‘Gardenia Cottage’ is a little gem of a property which has been renovated and extended to a very good standard by its current owners.
The accommodation includes four bedrooms, kitchen/dining room, living room and two bathrooms.
Located just 20 minutes from the city this is an ideal home for a first time buyer.
The property includes a tarmacadam driveway, spacious mature gardens and a garden shed
The guide price for this four bedroom property is €200,000 which would buy a good apartment in the city.
Those seeking all the benefits of rural dwelling in spacious and comfortable surroundings should contact Joe Wheeler on 086 8584409.
Features
*Delightful Cottage Residence
*Extended & Refurbished to a High Standard
AT A GLANCE
Location: ’Gardenia Cottage’ Ballinagrana, Kilteely
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €200,000
Seller: Wheeler Auctioneers
Contact: Joe Wheeler on 061 383403
*SPONSORED CONTENT
