20 Feb 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Cosy cottage in East Limerick

Gardenia Cottage is located just 20 minutes from Limerick city

Reporter:

Leader reporter

20 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

WHEELER Auctioneers are currently marketing a delightful extended cottage at Kilteely.

‘Gardenia Cottage’ is a little gem of a property which has been renovated and extended to a very good standard by its current owners.

The accommodation includes four bedrooms, kitchen/dining room, living room and two bathrooms.

Located just 20 minutes from the city this is an ideal home for a first time buyer.

The property includes a tarmacadam driveway, spacious mature gardens and a garden shed

The guide price for this four bedroom property is €200,000 which would buy a good apartment in the city.

Those seeking all the benefits of rural dwelling in spacious and comfortable surroundings should contact Joe Wheeler on 086 8584409.

Features

*Delightful Cottage Residence

*Extended & Refurbished to a High Standard

AT A GLANCE

Location: ’Gardenia Cottage’ Ballinagrana, Kilteely
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €200,000
Seller: Wheeler Auctioneers
Contact: Joe Wheeler on 061 383403

*SPONSORED CONTENT

Local News

