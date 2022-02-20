Limerick-based solicitor working closely with family bereaved by suicide

THE FATHER and sister of Eden Heaslip have had an “incredibly emotional” meeting with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The 18-year-old Cavan teenager died by suicide after years of abusive bullying. A Prime Time programme on Eden's life and death touched the nation’s hearts last month.

Eden’s father and sister, Raymond and Chloe were joined in the Taoiseach’s office by Limerick-based solicitor Derek Walsh, partner with Sellors LLP, who is working closely with the Heaslip family.

The family, with the assistance of Leanne Coyle, of mental health charity Smile for Me, have spearheaded an anti-bullying campaign to raise awareness and help prevent bullying - Be Buddies, Not Bullies. The family have also raised funds from the sale of car stickers ‘Be Buddies, Not Bullies’.

With the assistance of Government, they hope to use these funds for a public awareness campaign to tackle bullying and online abuse, and establish an anti-bullying support group in Eden’s name. As well as a dedicated confidential hotline for young people to phone in if they are experiencing bullying.

Mr Walsh, who is representing the family, said they discussed a wide range of issues at the meeting in the Dail. They included regulation of big tech and social media; young people's wellbeing in schools; and how to further educate young people on the harmful effects of bullying and cyberbullying.

“It was noted that one of the key challenges was to break the silence – sometimes young people are afraid to report bullying and mental health struggles. We discussed the prospect of collaborating with sports people and social media influencers to help connect with young people to get our message across - Be Buddies, Not Bullies,” said Mr Walsh.

But at the heart of the meeting, facilitated by Minister Heather Humphreys, was Eden. Mr Walsh said that Mr Martin asked Raymond to tell him the story from the start.

“He was extremely attentive and the family were impressed by his compassionate manner. This was Eden’s story, and he gave Raymond the time and space to tell it. Raymond and his family have been through hell, and he had earned the right to tell the story.”

Mr Walsh said the Taoiseach regularly asked Raymond and Chloe for more detail on events and diligently took notes. “The meeting was incredibly emotional,” said Derek.

Mr Martin heard details of the vicious campaign of bullying and harassment Eden endured. They ranged from physical to verbal and sectarian abuse. Eden was kicked, attacked, and beaten up over several years. On numerous occasions a gang of bullies stuck his head down the toilet. Raymond told Mr Martin with tears in his eyes, that it was always the “dirtiest” toilets.

Fake social media accounts were set up which were used to abuse and humiliate Eden. The abuse was 24/7. Eden couldn’t get away from it. In September last year, Eden died by suicide. Raymond said that the online abuse even continued after Eden died.

“Raymond hopes that what happened to Eden wouldn’t happen to anyone else,” said Mr Walsh. Mr Martin, Minister Norma Foley and Minister Humphreys sympathised with Raymond and commended his courage.

Asked what commitments or assurances were given, Mr Walsh said there was no doubt that the politicians treated the issues surrounding bullying in schools and mental health with “utmost seriousness”.

“We discussed the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill, recently published by Government. The anonymity and lack of age verification are two huge issues when tackling cyber bullying over social media,” said Mr Walsh.

Eden’s sister Chloe made the point “that when you buy a cow at the mart, you have to verify your identity”.

“It is anticipated that the new Bill will establish a watchdog which will go some way to tackling cyber bullying and making social media more accountable. Cyberbullying is one of the most concerning threats facing our children today,” said Mr Walsh, who hopes that this is a “watershed moment for Ireland”.

As we emerge from Covid, he says it is clear that we are “now experiencing another type of pandemic – mental health”.

“What happened to Eden can happen to anyone. I am struck by how common suicide and mental health struggles are, not just in young people. Eden could be our son, daughter, sister, brother, mother, father, grandmother, grandfather. For many of these people, there is no tomorrow. There is only now. Now is the time to act,” concluded Mr Walsh.

Eden’s sister, Chloe said they were “extremely thankful” they got the opportunity to tell Eden's story in Dail Eireann.

“With the pandemic coming to an end, now is the time to make sure there are appropriate resources and supports available to those struggling with their mental health or with bullying,” said Chloe, who adds that car stickers can be purchased at here

If you have been affected by the story, please contact Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie; Aware: 1800 804848; Pieta: 1800 247247, or Text HELP 51444