Limerick Weather - Sunday, February 20, 2022

A VERY wet and windy day today, with strong to gale force and south-westerly winds. It has sparked a yellow weather warning from Met Eireann.

Rain will be heavy at times during the morning and may lead to localised flooding. However, by lunch, it's anticipated the rain will clear to frequent showers through the afternoon, some of these heavy.

There will be some very strong gusts during the afternoon across the west of Munster as winds veer westerly, with very high seas also. It will be mild during the morning and early afternoon with highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees, but turning much colder after rain the clears.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will continue unsettled across the next few days with often windy conditions.

Tonight, it will remain very windy with strong gusts in the west and northwest. Scattered showers, some heavy with hail, most frequent in the northwest with limited clear spells. Some showers of sleet or snow possible on high ground. Lowest temperatures of one to five degrees with temperatures increasing before dawn.

The new working week kicks off with strong north-westerly winds. But these will ease through the afternoon as they begin to back southwesterly. Scattered showers will mainly affect the northern half of the country, with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells in the south. Showers will die out through the afternoon as cloud thickens. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees.

It'll turn windier again overnight Monday into Tuesday with southwesterly winds increasing fresh to strong. Mostly cloudy but becoming milder as patchy drizzle spreads from the west overnight. A band of heavier rain will move in shortly before morning. Lowest temperatures of four to seven degrees occurring in the morning.

A wet start to Tuesday with lingering rain quickly clearing eastwards as scattered showers and sunny spells develop. Afternoon temperatures of five to nine degrees. Breezy with fresh and gusty westerly winds, winds will moderate in the evening. Showers will continue in Atlantic areas on Tuesday night, with long clear spells elsewhere. Overnight lows of two to six degrees.

Wednesday will be windy once more, with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, along with a longer spell of rain during the day. Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees. It will turn cold quickly in the evening with overnight lows of minus one to two degrees, leading to some frost and wintry showers.