Limerick maternity hospital gives update on Covid-19 restrictions

THE University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) has announced it will further relax Covid-19 measures from this Monday.

It comes as new resistance and infection control guidance comes into force.



These new guidelines now mean nominated support partners will be able to attend their partner's first appointment in the antenatal clinic at the Ennis Road facility.



On top of this, the updated guidance also improves partner access to the hospital's ultrasound department.



As a result of this, partners will be able to attend for a baby's growth scan at between 32 and 34 weeks, as well as the 12-week dating scan and 22 to 24 week anomally scan, currently permitted.



Visitors to the hospital will no longer have to have their temperature checked upon entry, UL Hospitals Group has also said.

However, nominated support partners will be asked to complete a questionnaire prior to entry.

This follows updates to the national Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control (AMRIC) guidelines on hospital access.



Eileen Ronan, director of midwifery at the UL Hospitals Group said: "We remain vigilant on all aspects of access to our hospital. While we are glad to respond to the needs of our patients, it's important we also heed the concerns from the national HSE that a return to pre-pandemic level of access would be premature."

She urged inpatients and pregnant women attending UMHL for antenatal appointments who are unvaccinated to enquire about how to get a vaccine at the hospital's satellite clinic.