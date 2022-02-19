Hike in burial costs in Limerick cemeteries labelled ‘an insult to the dead’

FINE Gael councillor Adam Teskey has described the unilateral increase in the cost of burial plots in Limerick as an insult to the dead and has demanded it be “revoked” immediately.

“The disrespect shown to our forefathers is absolutely appalling,” he said. Moreover, he claimed: “The council insists on payment in full before a person is put into the ground.”

The cost of a single grave in the council-owned cemeteries in Limerick has gone up by €300 to €1,500, but now, with other costs included, it could cost over €5,000 to bury somebody, according to Cllr Teskey.

“I am totally opposed to the price of a grave being increased,” declared Cllr Kevin Sheahan.

But speaking at this month’s meeting of Adare Rathkeale Municipal District, he also took exception to the way the increase had been made, by order of a director of service within Limerick City and County Council and without any consultation with or agreement by councillors.

This demonstrated no respect for those who have to pay the increase, he argued, and no respect for the councillors who have a statutory responsibility for the council’s budget.

“How dare they do this to our people without even discussing it with us,” he declared.

“If we make a proposal, it has to go to a Special Policy Committee,” he continued. “But if a director of service makes a proposal, it is law.”

“We will stop it. We are stopping it here today,” he continued, arguing that the price of a burial plot should be less than €1,000.

“If Kerry can do it for €700, why can’t we do it for €700?”, he demanded.

Cllr Stephen Keary said there was now an onus on Limerick City and County Council to provide Columarian walls in its cemeteries to cater for the growing number of cremations.

Every town should at least have a facility where a person’s ashes could be laid, he said.

But he also called for the graveyard bye laws that operate in Rathkeale to be brought into line with other cemeteries in Limerick. In Rathkeale, the permitted height of headstones was higher than elsewhere, he pointed out.

“Why should Rathkeale be different?” he asked.

Graves there were being covered with “mausoleums” which cost €40,000 to €50,000, he claimed.

The councillors agreed to forward a motion with their demands to the next full meeting of the council.