19 Feb 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Lismoyne is all about the location

Lismoyne is located in a superb location within walking distance to Limerick city centre

Reporter:

Leader reporter

19 Feb 2022 7:30 PM

GVM present to the market this prominent two storey four bedroom semi detached residence superbly located in this hugely popular and leafy residential area within walking distance of Limerick city centre and a selection of primary and secondary schools, including JFK, Salesians, Ard Scoil Ris and Villiers.

Local and iconic sporting facilities include Limerick Lawn Tennis Club, Thomond Park and The Gaelic Grounds. The North Circular Road is also convenient to The Jetland Shopping Centre together with wonderful local Hotels, Restaurants and Gyms.

The ambiance and popularity of the area is also enhanced by beautifully appointed walkways and cycle lanes.

This elegant home enjoys bright, spacious and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation together with magnificent front and rear gardens. A property with much potential that really oozes location, location, location!

Accommodation comprises of porch, hall, sitting room/dining room (open plan), living room, kitchen, garage, downstairs shower room and utility.

The first floor comprises of two double rooms and two single bedrooms and a main bathroom with separate WC. Viewing is certainly very highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Lismoyne, North Circular Road
Description: Four bedroom, two bath semi-detached home
Price: €375,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: John O’Connell on 087 6470746

*SPONSORED CONTENT

