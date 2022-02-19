Local arts group moves a step closer to securing new home in Limerick town

MORE than a decade after they first came together as a group of artists, the Deel Arts Group is still dreaming of a permanent home in Askeaton.

But that dream is now a little bit closer to reality following the appointment of an architect to redesign the Carnegie Library in the town.

Their hope now is that the upstairs rooms will be reconfigured to provide a dedicated art studio-cum-gallery space as well as providing a space for other arts events.

“If somebody wants to come and open a book club or teach guitar or do poetry readings, that possibility is also there and that is our vision,” says Anita Guinane who has been a driving force in the group’s campaign.

“If we can make a positive impact in Askeaton, then we will have done our job.”

Back in 2011/2012, the group narrowly missed out on their plan to restore the first floor of the building as an art studio and gallery. At the time, the project had been costed at €20,000 at and the group had fund-raised €5,000 as their contribution to the project.

But the project fell through, the building deteriorated and two years ago, the group was dismayed to be told the project would now cost €150,000 and would require a conservation architect as it was a listed building.

But they are adamant the restoration would be a boost for town, providing a good focal point for local and visiting artists and craft workers and for community development through art.

Hope is now, once again rising among the group members, she added. New negotiations have opened with Limerick City and County Council’s library section, an architect has been appointed and the group has been told it will be consulted.

At a meeting of Adare Rathkeale Municipal District this month, councillors were told that Feeny McMahon Architects had been appointed and had visited the building along with a structural engineer in January.

“The architects are now currently completing a structural assessment of the building and the necessary works required to modernise same,” Damien Brady, City and County Librarian said in a statement.

“When this necessary phase has been completed, they will then move to design the internal spaces. At this stage, they will meet with key stakeholders to discuss their proposals.”