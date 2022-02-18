Limerick Property Watch: Place your bid for this home in Newcastle West

View the video walkthrough of this property at www.rooneys.eu
ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to present to the market this 3/4 bedroom semi-detached home located in the established residential development of Woodfield Park, Killeline, Newcastle West.
The property has accommodation of approx. 120 square metres (1,291 square feet). The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance hallway, living room, a playroom/office or downstairs bedroom 4, a spacious kitchen-dining room with a utility room off and a guest wc.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms one of which is ensuite and a main bathroom. The house enjoys a C2 Building Energy Rating and has oil fired central heating with double glazed pvc windows. Outside the house is situated on a large corner site with ample room to the side and rear which would accommodate an extension if required (subject to pp).
There is a long front driveway and a large rear garden with patio. This is a super property and an opportunity not to be missed, contact Rooney Auctioneers for further information.
For Sale by Online Auction taking place on Thursday, February 24 11am.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 15 Woodfield Park, Newcastle West
Description: Three bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: AMV €210,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Briain Considine on 061 413511
