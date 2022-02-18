Search

18 Feb 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Place your bid for this home in Newcastle West

Limerick Property Watch: Place your bid for this home in Newcastle West

View the video walkthrough of this property at www.rooneys.eu

Reporter:

Leader reporter

18 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to present to the market this 3/4 bedroom semi-detached home located in the established residential development of Woodfield Park, Killeline, Newcastle West.

The property has accommodation of approx. 120 square metres (1,291 square feet). The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance hallway, living room, a playroom/office or downstairs bedroom 4, a spacious kitchen-dining room with a utility room off and a guest wc.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms one of which is ensuite and a main bathroom. The house enjoys a C2 Building Energy Rating and has oil fired central heating with double glazed pvc windows. Outside the house is situated on a large corner site with ample room to the side and rear which would accommodate an extension if required (subject to pp).

There is a long front driveway and a large rear garden with patio. This is a super property and an opportunity not to be missed, contact Rooney Auctioneers for further information.

To register your interest to bid, go to our website www.rooneys.eu click on the listing for this property in the Residential section - 15 Woodfield Park, Newcastle West. In the bottom right corner, you will see the Offer button.

If you click this, a window will open where you can download the legal pack and register for the auction.

For Sale by Online Auction taking place on Thursday, February 24 11am.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 15 Woodfield Park, Newcastle West
Description: Three bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: AMV €210,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Briain Considine on 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media