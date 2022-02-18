Limerick man from ‘respectable family’ caught with drugs worth €31k

A YOUNG man from a “respectable family” was caught with over €30,000 worth of drugs, Limerick Circuit Court has head.

Gardai said Adam Vaughan, aged 26, of Gouldavoher Estate, Dooradoyle was “in the higher scale of operations” in terms of drug dealing. His barrister said he sold drugs to “satisfy his underlying craving for cannabis”.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Eoin Murray outlined to Judge Tom O’Donnell that Mr Vaughan’s home was searched on three occasions during 2020 with the total amount of drugs seized amounting to €31,828.09

He told Thomas Rice BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, that the first search under warrant ook place on February 9, 2020.

Mr Rice said the accused was in a timber shed in the rear garden at the time.

Garda Murray confirmed that a “wide variety of drugs” were found including MDMA worth €26,715 and €790 worth of cannabis.

He agreed with Mr Rice that there were zip lock bags, cling film, scales in the property - all items consistent with the sale or supply of drugs.

During interviews, the defendant, Mr Murray said, told gardai that he had purchased the MDMA for €4,500 and planned to sell it for a profit of €10,000.

During searches in May and July (of 2020), gardai found quantities of cocaine, cannabis, LSD and tablets in the garden shed and in Mr Vaughan’s bedroom.

Garda Murray said they also uncovered a “tick list” which the court heard is kept by a person involved in the sale or supply of drugs. The total value of the three seizures was €31,828.09.

Mr Rice asked Garda Murray what position would Mr Vaughan hold in terms of drug dealing.

“In the higher scale of operations,” said Garda Murray.

Brian McCartney QC, who represented Mr Vaughan, said his client comes from a “respectable family background”.

The barrister asked Garda Murray if his client had a substance use problem.

“Yes, a heavy user of cannabis,” said Garda Murray.

Mr McCartney asked if Mr Vaughan accepted “full responsibility?”. “Yes,” said Garda Murray.

The barrister handed in a psychologist report and a letter from Mr Vaughan’s current employer.

“The overriding factor in this case is he was selling drugs to satisfy an underlying craving for cannabis. There is no evidence of a comfortable lifestyle,” said Mr McCartney, who referred to the death of a friend in 2016 as when his client started getting involved in drugs.

The last seven months, he said, were ones of employment, abstinence and positive development supported by close family support.

“He is not viewed as a risk to others and has a low risk of offending,” said Mr McCartney, who asked that a custodial sentence not be imposed.

Judge Tom O’Donnell asked for a short update from the Probation Service before sentencing.

“I am keeping all my options open,” he said.