Limerick weather - Friday, February 18, 2022

AS Storm Eunice hits, it is expected to be stormy over Munster this morning with severe and potentially damaging gusts of wind from a northwesterly direction. There will be further falls of rain, sleet and snow. Disruption to travel can be expected. Through the afternoon, winds will gradually ease and it will be cold with showers of rain, hail and sleet. Afternoon temperatures of two to six degrees and feeling much colder than this with the added wind chill.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight, clear speels and wintry showers at first with moderate to occasionally fresh westerly winds. Later tonight, rain spreads eastwards across the country, falling as sleet or snow in some areas. Lowest temperatures of minus two to plus two degrees with freshening southerly winds.

Tomorrow starts off wet with rain, sleet and snow during the morning and clearing to showers as milder air extends by the afternoon. Expect a further band of rain, owever, extending from the Atlantic through the evening. Afternoon temperatures will recover to highs of five to 10 degrees as fresh and gusty westerly winds veer westerly.

As for Saturday night, temperatures will fall in the northeast early in the evening with lows of two to five degrees, increasing overnight however with temperatures generally around eight to 11 degrees after midnight, while patchy outbreaks of rain extend across the country in fresh to strong westerly winds.

Wet and blustery again on Sunday morning with widespread rain and localised flooding expected. The rain will clear to sunny spells and showers by the afternoon, some of hail or sleet. Early afternoon temperatures of 7 to 13 degrees, but much cooler air will extend from the northwest through the afternoon and some showers will turn to sleet over higher ground once again in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

As we head for the new working week, it will remain very windy with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds and blustery showers, wintry at times in the north and west. Showers will become isolated in the south and east towards morning. Lowest temperatures of two to five degrees.

Monday will be bright and breezy with sunshine and some showers, they will mostly be in the northwest. However, rain will move in from the west in the evening and spread eastwards on Monday night. Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees in fresh northwesterly winds.

Tuesday looks like to start wet with rain clearing to blustery showers and sunny spells later in the morning before showers become more isolated in the afternoon. Afternoon highs of five to 10 degrees in fresh northwesterly winds.