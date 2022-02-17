Daily increase in Covid-19 cases across Ireland revealed

MORE than 5,000 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced overnight.
Data just released from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows 5,035 instances of coronavirus notified in this manner.
In addition, yesterday, some 4,406 people registered a positive antigenic test through the HSE portal.
As of eight o'clock this morning, some 639 patients are in hospitals across Ireland with suspected Covid-19. Of these, 58 are being treated in intensive care units.
