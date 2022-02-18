Search

18 Feb 2022

University of Limerick told: 'Bring forward city centre vision'

University of Limerick told: 'Bring forward city centre vision'

The first students attended UL's city centre campus last month | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

18 Feb 2022 9:15 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick Chamber has urged the University of Limerick (UL) to bring forward its vision for its city centre campus in Sarsfield Street at the earliest opportunity.

It comes after the third-level college unveiled ambitious plans to create a strategic development zone on the north-bank of its campus, stretching into south east Clare.

There’s been a welcome in some quarters for this project, but concern has been expressed at the impact these plans could have on the city centre.

Limerick city centre must be 'safeguarded', amid UL plan, says mayor

Now, the chief executive of the Limerick Chamber Dee Ryan has upped the ante, calling on the college to flesh out its plans for the old Dunnes Stores complex in Sarsfield Street which welcomed its first students last month.

“We note UL’s commitment to deepen its investment in its city centre campus which we hope to see advanced at the earliest opportunity and look forward to UL’s vision for its campus development at the key site in the world-Class Waterfront project at Arthur’s Quay,” she said, “Some €73m in state funding has been pledged for waterfront development in the city and I would urge that UL and Limerick City and County Council, as well as other stakeholders, work collaboratively and quickly to ensure we get master-planning completed and the project underway as soon as possible.”

