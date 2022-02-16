Latest number of Covid-19 cases revealed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,268 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.
In addition, on Tuesday, February 15, 4,613* people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
There has been a total of 6,399 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 108 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).**
As of 8am today, 631 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 62 are in ICU.
*These data are provisional and are not directly comparable with laboratory PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases registered through the HSE Covid Care Tracker.
**Following today (16th February 2022), weekly reporting (on Wednesdays) of newly notified deaths related to Covid-19 will no longer occur. Daily reporting of deaths related to Covid-19 will be updated Monday-Friday on the HPSC’s Epidemiology of Covid-19 in Ireland data hub and Ireland’s COVID-19 Data Hub.
