Limerick Weather: Thursday, February 17, 2022

A WINDY start to today with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, however winds will decrease moderate to fresh and gusty through the day. Good sunny spells will develop along with scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and possibly snow. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Cloud will build from the southwest in the evening ahead of rain and strengthening winds from Storm Eunice.

While there is still some uncertainty in the finer details on the exact track of Storm Eunice it will be wet and potentially very windy tonight, especially over the south of the country where there could be some severe gusts. Heavy rain will push in from the southwest too bringing risks of spot flooding while the rain will transition to sleet and snow over predominantly the north and northwest of the country, with accumulations possible. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees, with some hazardous road conditions developing by morning.

Friday: Very windy at first, especially in the south, with widespread heavy rain along with continued falls of sleet and snow. Storm Eunice will clear away through the morning and early afternoon and winds will slowly begin to ease. Very cold showery conditions will follow and some of these showers will be of sleet and snow, most frequent over the western half of the country, there is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Better sunny spells will develop for a time in the afternoon too. Afternoon temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, but holding cooler where any lying snow remains.

Friday night: Clear spells and wintry showers at first with moderate to occasionally fresh westerly winds. Later in the night, rain will push in from the Atlantic along with strengthening southerly winds. There will be falls of sleet and snow on the leading edge of the rain as it extends eastwards over much of the country by morning. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Very unsettled for the week ahead with the weather expected to cause some disruption at times so please keep up to date with warnings.