17 Feb 2022

Developer asks An Bord Pleanála to rule on proposed Limerick housing development

An Bord Pleanala will make a decision on whether plans for 12 homes in Mungret can go ahead

Nick Rabbitts

17 Feb 2022 8:30 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

A DEVELOPER seeking to construct 12 homes at Mungret has asked An Bord Pleanala to rule on whether the project goes ahead.

Tony Carey is seeking a development on a site opposite Mungret Regional's soccer grounds.

There, he's seeking to demolish one existing detatched dwelling and outbuilding and construct 12 new homes on the 0.34 hectare site.

These would be made up of one dormer bungalow, two semi-detatched dwellings and nine two-storey terraced dwellings, with the works set to also include an access road and public lighting.

But Limerick council planners refused to sanction the project after a number of residents wrote to the authority expressing concern over the size and scale of what is planned, the possible removal of trees and a lack of information over the site boundary among other things.

The refusal was based on what was described as an "insufficient housing mix and height", a "piecemeal" development, and the "lack of assimilation to Mungret village".

An Bord Pleanala is expected to make a decision on Mr Carey's appeal by May 30, 2022.

