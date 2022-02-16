Free walking tour to highlight derelict units in Limerick

A FREE walking tour of different vacant and derelict properties in Limerick is being organised for Saturday, February 26.

It will highlight what organisers say represents a "serious blight on the Limerick landscape" and push for more to be done to bring these properties back into use as public housing and community facilities.

It comes off the back of new figures showing there are almost 300 homes vacant across Limerick.

The walking tour is being organised as part of a day of action on dereliction organised by the National Housing and Homelessness Coalition. This coalition involves political groups such as People Before Profit and the Social Democrats, as well as trade unions, students unions, community groups and housing charities.

The walking tour will gather at 1pm in Arthurs Quay Park on Saturday, February 26th and will include stops at key vacant and derelict sites around the city.

At each stop, a different speaker will give a short talk dealing with topics such as the history of the different sites, their possible uses, and policy solutions to tackle the problem of vacancy.

Community groups, trade unions and others concerned about the issue of vacancy and dereliction are invited to get involved in the campaign.

An online meeting to organise the walking tour is due to take place this evening at 7pm, via Zoom.

Those interested in taking place are encouraged to contact Cian Prendiville on 0868064801, or email comradecianp@gmail.com to get the login details.