Limerick Weather: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

A MOSTLY dry start today with some sunshine and a moderate to fresh westerly to southwest winds. Afternoon temperatures of 5 and 7 degrees will rise in the late afternoon as another spell of rain moves in from the Atlantic.

Tonight will bring widespread and heavy rain with a further risk of flooding in places. The rain will clear eastwards overnight to showers with the chance of some sleet initially, particularly over hills and mountains.

Temperatures later on tonight will range between 9 and 11 degrees in a strong westerly wind after a cold start.

Wednesday will be fair at first, but with rain soon spreading from the west, clearing once again to showers later.

Temperatures will be higher than usual for the time of year initially, it will turn cold with the clearing rain. Winds will increase strong to gale southwest to west with stormy conditions likely to develop in western and northern coastal counties and the risk of some coastal flooding due to wave overtopping.

The severe winds will moderate on Thursday to bring a mainly dry day, though there'll be a few scattered rain or hail showers too, with a more persistent spell of rain later in the day and overnight. There's a chance of sleet and snow on hills and mountains overnight and at times to lower levels in the north. Becoming very windy or stormy again too.

Friday will be a cold and very windy or stormy day with outbreaks of rain, sleet and hill snow. Some snow at lower levels too especially in the north and west.

Current indications suggest the weekend will be breezy with unsettled weather. Spells of rain will mark changes in temperature between cold and milder conditions.