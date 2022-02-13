Search

13 Feb 2022

Limerick Weather: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Limerick weather

TODAY will start mostly dull and wet with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing to showers by afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, as northwesterly winds increase fresh and gusty making it feel quite cold at times.

Any residual rain will gradually clear eastwards leaving a night of clear spells and scattered showers. The showers will be mostly confined to northern and Atlantic coasts, with some turning wintry especially over higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, with some frost and icy patches possible. Westerly winds veer north to northwest and increase moderate to fresh by morning.

A good deal of dry weather is expected on Monday along with good sunny spells. Scattered showers will still occur, mainly in the north and northwest but they will ease through the afternoon. Chilly with highest temperatures of just 5 to 9 degrees, coolest in Ulster, with an added wind chill factor in moderate to fresh northwest winds, but the winds will ease light to moderate as they back southwesterly by evening.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
OVERVIEW: Generally unsettled with some very wet and windy weather at times. Becoming very mild for a time midweek.

