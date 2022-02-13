City man fined for being drunk in Limerick village

Kilmallock Courthouse
A MOYROSS man was fined for being drunk in Cappamore.
Michael Sheehan, aged 33, of Cliona Park, Moyross pleaded guilty to being excessively intoxicated at Bilboa Cross, Cappamore on September 23, 2020.
Inspector Pat Brennan said Garda Edel Moloney came across Mr Sheehan who was in a very intoxicated state.
“He was brought to Bruff garda station for his own safety. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued and remains unpaid,” said Insp Brennan, who added that Mr Sheehan has 61 previous convictions for a variety of offences including dangerous driving causing harm, burglary, theft, handling stolen property, possession of an article and the misuse of drugs.
Daniel Krieth, solicitor for Mr Sheehan, said his client is currently on remand (in Limerick Prison) for seven months. “He has a very poor record. He is a 33-year-old father-of-two and is expecting a third child shortly. He apologises to the gardai for wasting their time,” said Mr Krieth.
Judge Patricia Harney asked what is Mr Sheehan’s issue? Mr Krieth said his client does have a drink problem.
“It is related to his driving offences and burglaries / thefts - they are alcohol fuelled,” said Mr Krieth.
Judge Harney fined Mr Sheehan €150.
Cora Mullane, West Limerick Mental Health Association; Winnie Harty, Stefanie Jaeger Liston, Niamh Keating (all West Limerick Resources) and Maura Liston, West Limerick Mental Health Association
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.