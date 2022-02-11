Search

11 Feb 2022

Limerick students get to the heart of the matter with Zoom interview

The boys and girls in fifth class in Kildimo NS are pictured with their teacher, Trish Griffin, following a Zoom interview with Professor Emer Joyce

Cian Ó Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

KILDIMO NS pupils got to the heart of the matter with one of the country’s top cardiologists.

Fifth class teacher, Trish Griffin, said her students’ attention was captured by the recent news from Maryland, USA, regarding the transplantation of a genetically modified pig’s heart into a 57-year-old man.

The groundbreaking procedure in the field of cardiology prompted the pupils in Kildimo NS to research the structure and workings of the heart as part of the Social, Environmental and Scientific Education (SESE) curriculum.

And they even got an exclusive Zoom interview with Professor Emer Joyce, a consultant cardiologist in the Mater Hospital.

Ms Griffin said Professor Joyce answered the many insightful questions prepared by the boys and girls.

“She explained to the children exactly how the pig was created in a lab through genetic modification, with the sole purpose of providing the heart for transplantation. She also gave the children a deeper understanding of the functions of the heart and how heart transplants are prepared and conducted," said Ms Griffin.

In pictures: Limerick celebrates Europe as unique 'Belonging' exhibition opens

“As well as this, she outlined her top tips for keeping our hearts healthy, namely eating a varied, balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise and also being aware of any heart issues within one’s family. It was a wonderful experience for all involved,” she added.

Maria Gubbins and Gearóid Moloney, fifth class representatives of the student council in Kildimo NS said their class found the interview with Professor Joyce “extremely interesting”.

“We discovered that the heart can be taken out of the body during a transplant and kept pumping through a bypass machine. It was fascinating to learn about!” said Maria and Gearóid.

Professor Joyce informed the class that Rang a Cúig in Kildimo NS were her first primary school interviewers and she was very impressed with their queries. She said they would rival the skills of any seasoned journalist!

