Latest Covid-19 figures released

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,649 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.
In addition, on Wednesday, February 9, 5,387* people registered a positive antigen test for the virus through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 595 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 63 are in ICU.
Given the current high incidence, the daily case number is based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE COVID Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are provisional. The HPSC and surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of Covid-19 on CIDR over this period.
*These data are provisional and are not directly comparable with laboratory PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases registered through the HSE Covid Care Tracker.
