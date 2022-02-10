UL Hospitals Group responds to 'bullying' allegation from Limerick TD

THE University of Limerick Hospitals Group (ULHG) has responded to allegations of "bullying" made in the Dáil by Independent TD Richard O'Donoghue.

During a debate yesterday on overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), the Limerick deputy stated: "I also want to address the bullying of nurses in the hospital, and how many nurses have left this hospital due to bullying by management. The amount of nurses we have lost is unbelievable."

But in a statement, a spokesperson for the hospitals group said it is "important to correct the misinformation" placed on the record of the Dáil.

They said they are not familiar with "unsubstantiated claims" made over "workplace bullying."

"Allegations of bullying are taken very seriously and there are stringent policies in place to deal with same. At every stage of any such process, staff are continually reminded of the supports available to them and are actively encouraged to avail of same. The Employee Assistance Programme offers a 24/7 free confidential support service and the Occupational Health Department focuses on staff physical and mental wellbeing at work," a ULHG spokesperson said.

Upon the departure of staff, exit interviews are conducted.

"This is recognised as a valid mechanism of capturing and responding to the views, opinions and feedback from staff. No issues in relation to bullying have emerged from this process and we are committed to finding ways to continually improve the working environment for employees across our services and to make positive changes," the ULHG spokesperson added.

When contacted by the Limerick Leader this Thursday, Mr O'Donoghue doubled down on his claims.

"I have people who have come to me and told me their concerns and why they've left the hospital. The time will come when we put these people forward who want to go on the record. These people have left he hospital due to bullying," he said.