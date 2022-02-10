Search

10 Feb 2022

Limerick weather - Thursday, February 10, 2022

Limerick weather - Thursday, February 10, 2022

10 Feb 2022 8:00 AM

A COLD and frosty start to the day. Further scattered showers and sunny spells, while it's going to become dry later on today.

However, it will continue to feel cold with highest temperatures of five to seven degrees and fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong in coastal areas.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Unsettled, although it will become milder over the weekend.

Tonight, cold and clear, with a few initial showers quickly dying out, and becoming largely dry. Cloud will increase from the west towards dawn. Calm, with winds falling light and variable, becoming southerly near dawn. Lowest temperatures of minus three to one degree with a sharp frost setting in and some icy stretches forming.

Cold to kick off tomorrow, but frost and ice slowly clearning. Dry in many areas at first with a few bright spells early on. Becoming cloudier with drizzle developing on the Atlantic coast. Outbreaks of rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening. Turning windy too, with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong, reaching near gale force along the west coast. Highest temperatures of five to eight degrees.

Staying wet and windy tomorrow night, with fresh to strong southerly winds and widespread outbreaks of rain. Lowest temperatures of four to eight degrees with southerly winds easing mostly moderate near dawn.

As we kick off the weekend, Saturday will be breezy and mostly cloudy with frequent showers or longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Outbreaks of rain will continue overnight, possibly turning heavy in places. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees.

Further showers on Sunday, with some bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

