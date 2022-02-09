Search

09 Feb 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

09 Feb 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Cold and bright today in Limerick with sunny spells and isolated showers on to west facing coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate westerly winds, stronger western coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Tonight will be cold and frosty under clear skies, it'll be mainly dry apart from scattered showers along north and west coasts, again falling as sleet and snow on hills and mountains and occasionally down to lower levels. Lowest temperatures of minus 1 to plus 3 degrees in fresh southwest winds

Further scattered showers for west and north coasts on Thursday with mainly dry and sunny weather elsewhere, the showers will become more widespread through the afternoon, continuing to fall as sleet and snow over higher ground. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees and feeling even colder in mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

Clear skies on Thursday night as showers become isolated and mostly confined to northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of minus 2 to minus 4 degrees with widespread frost and some icy patches developing in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

A cold, bright and dry start to Friday with icy stretches on untreated surfaces. There will be good sunshine early in the day, then cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon with patchy outbreaks of rain along the west coasts by evening.

Anger in Limerick estate after wall is destroyed by 'speeding motorist'

Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in a freshening southerly wind. The rain will move eastwards over the country with strong southerly winds on Friday night, falling as sleet and snow for a time initially. Temperatures will rise with the advancing rain.

There'll be widespread rain on Saturday with temperatures of between 9 and 11 degrees in a fresh to strong southerly wind.
Current indications suggest the rain will clear to showers by Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media