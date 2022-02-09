Limerick Weather: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Cold and bright today in Limerick with sunny spells and isolated showers on to west facing coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate westerly winds, stronger western coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight will be cold and frosty under clear skies, it'll be mainly dry apart from scattered showers along north and west coasts, again falling as sleet and snow on hills and mountains and occasionally down to lower levels. Lowest temperatures of minus 1 to plus 3 degrees in fresh southwest winds

Further scattered showers for west and north coasts on Thursday with mainly dry and sunny weather elsewhere, the showers will become more widespread through the afternoon, continuing to fall as sleet and snow over higher ground. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees and feeling even colder in mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

Clear skies on Thursday night as showers become isolated and mostly confined to northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of minus 2 to minus 4 degrees with widespread frost and some icy patches developing in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

A cold, bright and dry start to Friday with icy stretches on untreated surfaces. There will be good sunshine early in the day, then cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon with patchy outbreaks of rain along the west coasts by evening.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in a freshening southerly wind. The rain will move eastwards over the country with strong southerly winds on Friday night, falling as sleet and snow for a time initially. Temperatures will rise with the advancing rain.

There'll be widespread rain on Saturday with temperatures of between 9 and 11 degrees in a fresh to strong southerly wind.

Current indications suggest the rain will clear to showers by Sunday.