Missing woman located by volunteers following search

Volunteers from Limerick Land Search Team assisted
A WOMAN reported missing since this Sunday morning has been found following a search.
Gardai, Limerick Land Search Team and local volunteers all assisted in locating and bringing the female home safely. An appeal was also widely shared on Facebook.
Limerick Land Search Team, in a post on their Facebook page, said they were asked by Mayorstone gardai to assist in searches in the Meelick area shortly before 4pm.
"Our team responded and commenced searches," said Calvin Prendergast, chairperson of the volunteer group.
He said at 5pm the missing female was located by local volunteers.
"Our team provided first aid until paramedics from the National Ambulance Service arrived. Due to the location being inaccessible our team then extracted the female on a stretcher to the roadside to an awaiting ambulance and handed her over to paramedics," said Calvin, who thanked all involved in the searches.
"Thankfully it was a good outcome," he said.
