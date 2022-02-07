Search

07 Feb 2022

Limerick Weather: Monday, February 7, 2022

07 Feb 2022 8:00 AM

TODAY will be cloudy and breezy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, says Met Eireann.

The rain and drizzle will be patchy in the afternoon and some dry spells will develop. It will be a mild day, with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate or fresh, southwest to westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Unsettled at times and turning colder later in the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Remaining mild, cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain moving into the west and north late evening and overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, in brisk southwest winds.

TUESDAY: Another mild day with blustery outbreaks of rain. However, parts of the east and southeast will stay dry with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in mostly fresh southwest winds.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Outbreaks of rain will push down across the country, as westerly winds ease. Colder weather will move in overnight with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest across Ulster and Connacht.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and scattered showers, some wintry in the west and northwest. Staying drier and brighter in the east. Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees but feeling cold in a westerly breeze.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A cold evening with a few showers for western and northern areas. Clear and drier in the southeast. Feeling even colder in a brisk westerly breeze. Frost and ice too, especially for sheltered areas overnight with lows of -2 to 2 degrees.

THURSDAY: There will be plenty of bright and sunny spells across the country, but a few showers will feed in from the north and west through the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, but feeling colder in brisk northwesterlies. Cold overnight with lows of -2 to 1 degrees with frost and ice expected.

FRIDAY: A cold, but bright day with sunny spells and staying mostly dry apart from a few showers in the north and west. Cold in the evening with frost and ice expected again, as temperatures are set to drop below freezing overnight.

