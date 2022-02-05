Renewed calls for single agency to manage Limerick's waterways

THE current system, where 16 different agencies share responsibility for the country’s rivers, lakes and streams, is “not working”, Abbeyfeale councillor Liam Galvin has declared.

“In fact, it has broken down,” he said, speaking at this month’s full meeting of Limerick City and County Council, where he called for one state agency to be established and to take over full responsibility.

The present set-up, he argued, is making it difficult and well-nigh impossible for land-owners and property owners on the banks of rivers who are trying to protect their properties from erosion and floods.

People make contact with one agency and are told to contact a different one and it “puts people off doing anything”, he said. “Farmers who want to protect their land from erosion, who do they contact?

He cited the examples of the difficulties faced by a householder at New St, Abbeyfeale as a result of flood erosion and also the problems faced in the Abbeyfeale Town Park.

“The walkway has now been removed on two occasions,” he said.

His fellow Abbeyfeale councillor, Frances Foley, cited the concerns of one landowner who was fearful that trees on the river bank would be taken and would cause problems and flooding at the Kerry bridge in the town.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Collins said he was happy to support the motion calling for one agency which was also backed by Independent councillor Emmett O’Brien who praised the OPW for their great work in tackling a 50-year history of flooding in the Pallaskenry area.

“It is very difficult to know who to go to,” Cllr Elisa O’Donovan agreed. “Where it becomes very problematic is where we are trying to identify water quality. I would like to see the government take action on it.”

Fine Gael leader in the council, Cllr John Sheahan argued that the OPW should have its remit extended to be the agency with full responsibility for all waterways. “Their remit needs a complete overhaul,” he said.