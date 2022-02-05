Search

06 Feb 2022

Funding boost set to to relieve Limerick bottleneck

Funding has been allocated for a new bus corridor from the Parkway roundabout to Plassey

Nick Rabbitts

05 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

WORK to tackle one of Limerick city’s major traffic bottlenecks is expected to be complete in time for the new school year next September.

That’s according to local Green Party TD Brian Leddin, who was speaking following the announcement of almost €25m in new funding for walking and cycling projects across Limerick.

More than €24m allocated for walking and cycling infrastructure projects in Limerick

For years, traffic has backed up along the Mill Road from Corbally in-bound to the city.

However, one of the projects receiving funding under the grant from the National Transport Authority is an upgrade to the Mill Road, plus pedestrian and cyclist measures.

Some €1.5m has been dedicated to this project – approved last year – and Mr Leddin says it will be one of the earliest signs of the funding in action.

As a consequence, the road will be widened in some parts, off-road shared pedestrian and cycle facilities will be put in place, while the carriageway itself will be widened to form a consistent five metre width.

“It’s a very exciting project. There were some very significant and thorough and successful consultations with residents down there. It was a good example of council working with residents to come up with a plan that works,” Mr Leddin said, “I expect this will kick off sooner rather than later and hopefully it will be finished in September.”

Funding has been allocated to a huge number of other projects, including notably, a new bus corridor from the Parkway roundabout to the National Technology Park in Plassey (€250,000), a cycle route connecting the Technological University of the Shannon to the city centre (€200,000) and an underpass adjacent to a narrow railway bridge on the Rhebogue Road.

This has often been cited as a traffic blackspot.

In rural Limerick, footpath improvement works are in step for Glin, while pedestrian link works will happen in Kildimo, Caherconlish and Kilmallock.

“This is all about creating safe and coherent walking and cycling networks so it will be possible for children who live within walking and cycling distance of school can travel this way,” the TD added.

Phase two of major Limerick road project is put in doubt by Transport Minister

Barrow House, where the city library is currently located, will become home to the Active Travel department and its 25 staff, with more than €2m in funding for this in place.

The library will form a flagship part of the €200m Opera Centre development once it’s completed mid-way through this decade.

