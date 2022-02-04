Limerick man claims he missed out on Lotto prize after misplacing 'winning' ticket

A LIMERICK man has taken to the airwaves to reveal he missed out on winning over €23,000 after he misplaced a 'winning' Lotto ticket.

On October 30 last year, John McMahon was supporting his nephew at a soccer match in Dooradoyle when he decided to walk to the local shop for some water.

While there he chanced his luck and purchased two Quick Pick tickets for that night's National Lottery draw.

Later that night, John claims five of the numbers on his ticket were announced as winning digits. The prize was €23,367.

However, John did not see the draw and it was only when he saw appeals from the National Lottery for the ticket holder to come forward that he realised he may have the winning ticket.

There was one problem however, John had misplaced the two tickets he purchased at Centra in Cúl Crannagh on the day of the draw.

John told Joe Nash on Live 95's Limerick Today programme that he realised four weeks before the deadline for claiming the prize that he had bought his ticket from the lucky shop.

"I did some research and found out it was the day I was at the match and bought a ticket. I though to myself 'Oh my god this couldn't be happening to me'. I have searched everywhere and I can't find the two tickets or the receipt from the shop. There was nothing I could do, if you don't have the ticket you can't win it," he said.

"It is devastating but I am level headed. It is a lot of money but it would be different if I missed out on millions!"

Even with his positive outlook on the situation, John said the money would have been 'life changing' for him.

He explained: "It would have made a huge difference. I have a four year old daughter so I would have put most of it in a trust fund until she was 18.

"I have just moved into a new house so I would have used the rest of the money to do it up. It just wasn't meant to be."

John counts himself as a lucky person in general after he survived a major heart attack two years ago while at his home in Kennedy Park.

He said: "I was recovering from alcohol and drug addictions and in 2020 I fell off the wagon and had a heart attack.

"I had a pain in my chest and I had done some first aid courses so I knew I was having a heart attack, I rang the ambulance myself.

"The cardiology department at UHL saved my life and I had a stint put in then. I am very lucky to be here. I count every day as a blessing".

After his heart attack, John went to college to earn a diploma in Drug and Alcohol Addiction and he has remained sober since.

And yes, he is still doing the Lottery every week.