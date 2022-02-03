Further big housing development planned for Limerick

DEVELOPERS are to formally seek planning permission for a new housing estate for the Condell Road area.

The Clonmacken Partnership is to apply to An Bord Pleanala for a project which will see 165 residential units on a site of around 4.55 hectares in size.

According to a planning notice published in this weekend's Limerick Leader, there will be 42 three-bed units and one two-bed bungalow.

On top of this, 42 duplex units will be constructed - in a mix of 21, two-bed ground floor units, 13 three-bed upper floor units, and eight one-bed upper floor units.

Some eighty apartments are planned as part of the development - divided between 17 one-bed units, 61 two-bed units and two three-bed units.

A creche is also planned at the estate, which will likely be known as Clonmacken Gardens.

The development is bypassing planners at Limerick City and County Council as it is numbering more than 100 units, with laws permitting this due to the housing crisis.

However, local councillors will have a chance to have their say on this development at a metropolitan meeting in the near future.

As is required by fast-track housing developments, a web site will be set up with all the information required on it. The developer has announced this will be at www.clonmackengardenssshd.com although the web site is not yet active.

The Clonmacken Partnership opened talks with An Bord Pleanala on a housing development on the Condell Road's southside last year. Back then, it had 122 apartments at its heart, with 167 units in total.

It appears that following these talks, the number of flats in the development on the has been pared back.

Work is also under way for other developments on this part of the northside. On lands close to the Clonmacken Roundabout, 110 homes in a mix of 88 dwelling houses and 22 apartments are projected.

Across the other side of the Condell Road, building has also kicked off at a new social housing development which will see 43 units.

And elsewhere on Limerick's northside, an appeal has been lodged to An Bord Pleanala after local planners rejected proposals for a development of 50 new apartment on the site of a former bed-and-brakfast, just yards away from the Jetland Shopping Centre.

Clarisford Investments is behind this project, details of which were revealed by the Limerick Leader last year.