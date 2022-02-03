Surge in demand for women’s abuse service across Limerick

A LIMERICK-based women’s domestic abuse charity is to expand into rural Limerick in the wake of a surge in demand for its services.

Adapt Domestic Abuse Services, which is based at Rosbrien in the city, has seen its calls rise by 13.5% in the last year, and the number of women it supports locally has grown by more than 100.

Now, its planning outreach centres across the county – in areas it’s never had a presence before – to help women who might feel isolated.

Gillian Baker, Adapt’s training and development co-ordinator said: “At the moment, we are looking at securing a number of venues in the county to bring our services further into the community so we can offer outreach. If somebody in the community needed one-to-one support, but didn’t necessarily need refuge accommodation, we can come out to the community at these locations and meet these women in a confidential space.”

She acknowledged many women in isolated communities might not have access to their own transport with the city – and Adapt’s refuge in Rosbrien – being a long distance away.

It comes in the wake of the tragic murder of Limerick-educated teacher Ashling Murphy who was attacked while out running last month.

The murder of Ashling, who was just 23, along with a number of other high-profile cases involving violence against women has brought up concerns for people, Ms Baker added.

“The thing around it [the murder] is that it’s started a national conversation. The more people are talking about it, the more awareness there is of it spreading, and the more aware people are of the support and services available to them locally,” she said.

While there has been a rise following the tragedy last month, Ms Baker said overall, the number of calls to the charity were up anyway.

“We would normally support 800 women a year. Last year, it went up to 900. So there has been a significant increase in demand for services. Again, it’s always been there. It’s something which has always existed in our society,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Ms Baker was speaking after students of Limerick Educate Together Secondary School in the city raised €500 for the charity by holding the first of what will be an annual walk in memory of Ashling Murphy.

Adapt offers a 24-hour free, confidential helpline for those impacted by domestic violence.

They can be contacted at 1800-200504, or visit adaptservices.ie.

If you feel you are at immediate risk, always telephone the emergency services in the first instance at 999.