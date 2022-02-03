Limerick weather - Thursday, February 3, 2022

GETTING off to a cloudy start today, but with bright spells throughout the morning. Patchy drizzle is to be expected. A band of rain will move in from the Atlantic during the afternoon, turning heavy and squally at times. Windy with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds veering northwesterly as the rain clears. Temperatures will reach highs of of 11 to 12 degrees early in the day, but will drop sharply as the rain clears.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Across the next few days, it will unsettled with often-times brisk westerly winds. A colder interlude will be followed by somewhat milder weather this weekend.

Tonight, rain will clear in the south-east, with drier, colder conditions drifting in from the north west. There will be scattered showers or rain, hail and sleep moving into the north-west and west. These will expand further inland later in the night.

Cold and bright tomorrow with sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or sleet, and possibly snow on higher ground. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west early in the day extending across the country during the afternoon. A chilly day with highest afternoon temperatures of just five to eight degrees in moderate to fresh and blustery westerly wind making it feel even cooler.

Tomorrow night will herald a cold start to the weekend. Cold with clear spells and scattered wintry showers once more they will mostly become confined to coastal parts of the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of zero to four degrees. Light to moderate southwest winds will freshen towards dawn with outbreaks of rain pushing in across Ulster.

Bright start to Saturday, but cloud will increase through the morning, with patchy outbreaks of rain developing through the afternoon, with rain will become heavier and more persistent in the northwest through the evening. Breezy too as moderate southwesterly winds freshen through the day with afternoon highs back to a milder eight to 11 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain continuing over the northern half of the country on Saturday, turning heavy at times before gradually sinking south towards morning. Continuing breezy in fresh southwest winds. Lows of five to nine degrees.

Blustery outbreaks of rain will continue through Sunday extending to most areas once again with just limited bright or sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.