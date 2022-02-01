Father of two to swim the length of River Shannon in aid of cancer charity

A BRAVE father of two is hoping to swim the entire length of the River Shannon in aid of cancer charity.

Aiden Sheridan (43) will take to the water on July 15, 2022, starting at Dowra Co. Cavan and finishing up in Curraughgour, Limerick.

The 245km feat, which he hopes to complete in just 14 days, is in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support.

His motivation, he told the Limerick Leader is due to “cancer devastating his family.”

In 2015, his sister Jennifer was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. A year later, he ran 52 marathons in 52 weeks, in aid of Breast cancer Ireland. She has since fully recovered.

In late August 2017, his brother Mark was diagnosed with cancer and sadly passed away, only a month later.

“The last chat I had with Mark, he jokingly said that because I ran 52 marathons for Jennifer, I'd have to do something even bigger for him.

“I told him we would talk about it again but sadly we never had the opportunity, as he passed away just two days later without warning, which was a total shock to the whole family,” he admitted.

Sheridan Swims The Shannon is his tribute to his brother, and all those who have been lost to the devastating disease.

“To put this challenge into perspective, more people have walked on the moon than have swum the length of the Shannon,” the Ballinasloe man stated.

